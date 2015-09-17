We Are All #IStandWithAhmed

Ahmed Mohamed enjoys taking apart and building electronics. He constructed his own digital clock and brought it into school to show his engineering teacher at MacArthur High School in Northwest Dallas County. His engineering teacher thought the clock was really nice, but advised Ahmed to not show any other teachers. However, the alarm went off in his English class, and when his English teacher saw his homemade clock it went downhill from there.

Five officers cuffed Ahmed when he was pulled into the principal’s office then taken to a juvenile detention center for attempting to construct a bomb. However, once word got out over the Internet about the injustice being done, people rallied to Ahmed’s side using #IStandWithAhmed including President Obama, Senator Hillary Clinton, and Mark Zuckerberg. And that, friends, is truly wonderful. Want to read more about Ahmed Mohamed? Check out our story on him here.