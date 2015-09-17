Today in Tabs: Live From Carly Fiorina’s Feverish Imagination

Moderator: Your message for Ahmed? Trump: It’s an OK clock, just OK Jeb: A que hora es? Cruz: Papers plz Carson: Only God can master time

Matt Damon doesn’t always interrupt black women, but when he does you bet it’s to ex/man/white/splain diversity to them. He’s just glad to finally start this conversation! Everyone was waiting for you to do it, bro. Snake people: Elite Daily has the worst advice ever for you. The second of 93 planned Republican primary debates happened last night, and the clear winner was Ann Coulter’s anti-semitism. A close runner-up was Carly Fiorina, who came prepared with clear, forceful, and articulate talking points from the completely alternate reality she inhabits. Second runner-up was this guy in the audience, and the main policy takeaway is that everyone wants to roll back the 14th amendment.

Cat Ferguson investigated the shady side of sunny Florida’s booming addiction rehab industry. Staffing changes at the NY Times Mag include ex-Grantland film critic Wesley Morris taking over cultural criticism, Jen Senior taking over books from Janet Maslin, and Kwame Anthony Appiah becoming the only Ethicist, having defeated all the pretenders to the Iron Throne of Ethics in the blood-ring. Also Ana Marie Cox will take over Talk.

Vijith Assar on being a brown nerdy kid in the South:

This is your education system, America. You’ve been doing this to minority kids forever; it’s not Islamophobia fueled by September 11th, it’s just how things are, and have always been. This is your America, America.

Today’s Quiz: I only got 9 of 17 right in this fiendishly difficult “Bukowski Poem or Porn Title” quiz.

Today’s Terrible Song: Ryan Adams covering “Bad Blood” is seriously the worst thing.

Today’s Song: Thom Yorke, “Villain.”