Snapchat Is Now Hosting Exclusive Live Stories From The NFL

In its ongoing quest to compete with major content distribution platforms like Twitter and Facebook , Snapchat has now snapped up a high-profile partner. On Thursday, the NFL announced that, as of this season, it is producing weekly videos for Snapchat , which will show up in the app’s Live Story section.

“Partnering with a popular platform such as Snapchat is another important step in our plan to reach our fans wherever they are, whether on NFL.com, NFL Network, NFL Mobile, or outside of those properties,” Blake Stuchin, the NFL’s director of digital media business development, said in a press release. “The weekly programming schedule will provide another touch point for millions of fans to connect and share around their passion for the NFL while creating a unique vehicle to reach that audience for our trusted partners and sponsors.”

The first such video quietly went out last weekend, when this year’s NFL season kicked off. Each video will string together fan-generated content and exclusive footage shot by the NFL specifically for Snapchat; due to the NFL’s complicated licensing guidelines, clips from NFL broadcasters cannot be included in the videos. The Wall Street Journal reports that the plan is to tack on advertising to the shorts as football season progresses. (Snapchat and the NFL will share advertising revenue from the partnership.)

The NFL’s inaugural Live Story, however, was created during the NFL Draft in Chicago, prior to this deal; it allegedly attracted 15 million viewers across the world. The partnership should help Snapchat get a leg up on Twitter, which is currently working on Project Lightning, a tool for live event coverage that should launch this fall.

[via Wall Street Journal]