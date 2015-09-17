Iggy Pop Says Recycle Your Clothes In A Bold New H&M Ad

For the last few years, in its advertising and through its Conscious Foundation, retailer H&M has countered some rather unfortunate incidents in its own past by trying to encourage and raise awareness for recycling and cutting waste in fast fashion.
For its newest campaign, rock n’ roll icon Iggy Pop walks us through all the stylish possibilities and opportunity for expression that fashion affords us before imparting one simple rule: Recycle your clothes.
The spot, by agency Forsman & Bodenfors, also features artist Daniel Lismore, model Tess Holliday, style writer and photographer Pardeep Singh Bahra, and designer Loza Maleombho.