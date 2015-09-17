How Carly Fiorina Leaned In And Won The GOP Debate

It’s not hard to see why some called last night’s GOP debate a free-for-all : Eleven Republican presidential hopefuls spent three hours covering topics ranging from immigration to national security, same-sex rights to abortion, marijuana to climate change, with plenty of personal jabs.

Donald Trump may have led the polls coming into the CNN-hosted debate, but many pundits agree that former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina stole more than a bit of the billionaire’s thunder to dominate the floor.

Fiorina’s unflinching demeanor and carefully calculated comebacks shouldn’t surprise anyone. As Fortune’s 1998 cover story stated:

To anyone with a sense of traditional career paths, Carly Fiorina’s chance of becoming the most powerful woman in American business would have seemed about as good as, well, a guy’s.

The article details Fiorina’s long climb from her first job as a receptionist to ascend the ranks in telecom and ultimately to be recruited as the first woman to take control of a Fortune 100 company, as CEO of HP. Given what we know about women being woefully underrepresented in telecom and tech, Fiorina was indoctrinated early in the ways of being the only woman in a room of men.

If nothing else, Fiorina’s learned how to deal with being unpopular.

In Fiorina’s case, though her time at the helm led to her ouster, political adviser Fred Davis told Bloomberg, “She’s one of the most driven people I’ve ever met.” As such, Davis speculates that Fiorina’s “devastating” experience and “inglorious end to a spectacular career” may just have provided her enough motivation to lean in hard during the Republican debate. And Fast Company readers know how important failure is on the path to leadership. If nothing else, Fiorina’s learned how to be unpopular.

In the arc of dark suits, Fiorina stood out, but not only because she was wearing electric blue. She assumed the “power pose,” which Harvard researcher Amy Cuddy says has been found to raise testosterone and reduce the anxiety-producing hormone cortisol. She stood tall and placed her hands on both sides of the podium, which served to open up the space in her upper body and make her appear larger and in command (compared to Chris Christie’s slumped-forward leaning on the podium, for example).

But Cuddy points out that while many politicians are great at displaying power with their body language, they lack the warmth factor, an element that women are scrutinized for even more closely than men. “People judge trustworthiness before competence. They make inferences of trustworthiness and warmth before competence and power,” Cuddy said in an interview. “You have to connect with people and build trust before you can influence or lead them.”