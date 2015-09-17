This “Jeopardy!” Contestant Made Alex Trebek Pay Tribute To SNL’s Celebrity Jeopardy

Granted, the contestant named Talia didn’t bank nearly as many wins as Jennings. In fact, she was fairly average at the game. However, when it came time for Final Jeopardy, Talia sprung into action, and achieved instant immortality. You see, Jeopardy! has been on the air since 1964, but it’s only been an ironic comedy touchstone since the late 1990s, when SNL began airing its Celebrity Jeopardy sketches. Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek had hilariously antagonistic relationships with Darrell Hammond’s Sean Connery and Norm MacDonald’s Burt Reynolds, and their sparring words have remained eminently quotable all these years on. Up until now, though, the worlds of Jeopardy! and SNL’s Celebrity Jeopardy remained separate entities, apart from a one-time Trebek cameo in a sketch. Not anymore.

Last night, when Talia had the opportunity to make Trebek read aloud her Final Jeopardy answer, she threw the round. Instead of naming which song from a 1999 animated film about censorship had a word censored from its Oscar performance, as the round required, she simply made a reference to the nickname Norm MacDonald-as-Burt-Reynolds gave himself in a memorable episode: Turd Ferguson.

[via Uproxx]