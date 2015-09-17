These Balloon Versions of Classic Movie Scenes Are Bursting With Detail

When last we heard from balloon-wizard Rob Driscoll , he was mastering his chosen craft by making a stunningly detailed new balloon creation every day for a year. Perhaps it was only this kind of sustained training that could have prepared him for his most ambitious project yet.

Twisted Cinema combines Driscoll’s love of movies with his skill at mind-bending balloon concoctions, as he recreates scenes and posters from cinematic classics. His Jimmy Stewart in North By Northwest, for instance, has blurred arms that imply motion, his face somehow looks more expressive than balloons should be able to, and that balloon bi-plane truly does look to be on his tail. It’s a far cry from the work of your average birthday clown. The only image missing in this collection is one from Pixar’s Up. How are we going to have a balloon tribute to movies without a tribute to balloon movies?

Have a look through more images in the slides above.

[via Mental Floss]