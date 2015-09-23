Observe, Question, Reinvent: Lessons For Seeing Clearly From George Carlin

In her new book A Carlin Home Companion , Kelly Carlin, daughter of the late comedian George Carlin, describes what it was like growing up with the man who gave us “The Seven Dirty Words” and other pioneering comedic works.

It wasn’t easy: The Carlin household had more than its share of turbulence, often fueled by alcohol and other mind-altering substances (as a preteen, Kelly occasionally had to talk Dad down from a bad acid trip). But as Kelly Carlin told me in a recent interview on the eve of her book’s publication, her father, who died in 2008 at age 71, also provided an enduring inspirational model for her in her own work as a writer, stage performer, and producer of the acclaimed podcast series Waking From the American Dream. Moreover, George Carlin’s approach to comedy—rooted in insightful observation and take-no-prisoners candor—has inspired an entire generation of comedians, from Louis C.K. to Amy Schumer.

But what can noncomedians learn from Carlin? As an innovator, Carlin had his own approaches and practices that helped him consistently break new ground. Based on insights from Kelly Carlin, Louis C.K., and others, here are five tips on how to innovate, Carlin-style.

Carlin had a knack for observing familiar, everyday things with a fresh eye. He even had a made-up term for this phenomenon: vuja de. Whereas déjà vu is about being in a strange circumstance yet feeling as if you’ve been there before, Carlin’s vuja de is the opposite: It’s about experiencing something for the umpteenth time and nevertheless getting “the strange feeling that, somehow, none of this has ever happened before.”

courtesy St. Martin’s Press

According to Kelly Carlin, her father’s ability to see the familiar anew came partly out of a sense of detachment; Carlin was always something of an outsider, who tended to feel as if he was studying an “alien world” all around him. By watching closely and noticing the small inconsistencies that everyone else ignored (When looking for our missing car keys, why do we keep checking in the same place, again and again?), Carlin gained access to a wellspring of human insight and comedic material.

Vuja de insights can fuel all kinds of realizations beyond the world of comedy. The Stanford University professor and author Bob Sutton has written about vuja de in a business innovation context, and the concept has also been embraced by Tom Kelley, the general manager of the design/innovation firm IDEO. And in my own research for my book A More Beautiful Question, I found that innovators behind startups like Netflix and Airbnb used Carlin-like observation of everyday behaviors and inconsistencies to spark game-changing ideas and breakthroughs. By adopting a vuja de perspective, entrepreneurs and business leaders are able to look at familiar things—existing industry practices, as well as their own products, customers, or work processes—and notice various outdated methods and unmet needs that represent untapped opportunities.

For Carlin, it wasn’t just about noticing all those inconsistencies; it was about analyzing them, dissecting them, and above all, questioning them. “He was constantly asking, ‘Why do we do things the way we do?'” Kelly Carlin explains. In calling attention to the assumptions and conventions that made no sense to him (Why does this word offend, but that word is okay?), Carlin pioneered a style that could be thought of as the “Why” school of comedy.