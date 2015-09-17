There Might Not Have Been An iRobot Without Rosie The Robot

Of the 14 million robots iRobot CEO and cofounder Colin Angle has seen go to work in homes worldwide, none is more important than Model XB-500.

Don’t bother looking for XB-500 in the iRobot stockroom, because it isn’t there. In fact, you might know XB-500 by a different name altogether: Rosie, the robot maid on The Jetsons.

After announcing the latest Roomba yesterday, Angle said Rosie is what ignited his company’s interest in robots that cleaned to begin with. When iRobot was founded 25 years ago, people kept asking, “When do I get Rosie?”

Rosie, Angle said, has “had a huge influence on the industry.” But she did much more than clean, and in some ways she might still be something of a goal when it comes to the future of robotics.

“You gotta feel bad for George and his trials and tribulations,” Angle said. “Mr. Spacely—I’m not sure he’s the ideal boss, but it’s a wonderful show, because it showed robots and people living together. I think it almost established the idea of how we were supposed to have robots in our lives: making them better.”

The first episode of The Jetsons (which aired in 1962) is all about Rosie doing just that. She’s the catalyst for the entire show and, once she’s in the Jetsons’ home, she improves the life of everyone in the family:

She cleans the rug so Jane doesn’t have to

She helps Judy with her homework

She scratches George’s back

She plays ball with Elroy

She cooks a delicious dinner (“filet of leftovers”) for the boss, Mr. Spacely, and even lights his cigar

She gets George fired for the first of many times when she slams dessert on Mr. Spacely’s head. But the pineapple upside-down cake is so delicious Mr. Spacely gives George his job back—with a raise!

The Roomba 980 still has a lot of boxes to check off on that list, but having added mapping is a huge leap forward for robotics, Angle said.