From Unreasonable Clients To A Clearer Career Path: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

Before they were household names, those billion-dollar companies were just scrappy startups like any other. This week, we talked to a VC to find out if these pitches would get them funded today.

One of the most common ways young job seekers are taught to chart a career path is by asking themselves what they’re passionate about. But as career expert Allison Jones explained this week, “You need to think more concretely about your motivations, needs, skills, and what you’re willing to do–or give up–in order to find that great opportunity.”

You know those small, daily irritations that seem to build up over the course of a bad day until they push you over the edge? Some coaching experts say they’re worth paying attention to. Here are five steps for getting ahead of those minor annoyances before they get the better of you.

If you’re the head of your company or manage a large team, there are times when you simply can’t be as involved in your employees’ working lives as you’d like to be. This week, one CEO shared her top strategies for staying connected when the going gets tough.

It’s true in every client-based industry that clients sometimes have unrealistic goals and expectations. As a business partner, it isn’t always easy to bring them back down to earth without harming your relationship. But it can be done–here’s how.