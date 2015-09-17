Jude Law Says It’s Joy That Brings Success In New Johnnie Walker Ad

Last time, Jude Law won a bet for Johnnie Walker , but in the brand’s new campaign the actor instead turns conventional wisdom about happiness on its head. Law says, “Blood, sweat, and tears will get you there, but joy will take you further.”

Law and F1 driver Jenson Button star in the 90-second campaign centerpiece, built on the idea that rather than success bringing happiness, in fact, it’s joy and happiness that help people achieve success.

The commercial, created by agency Anomaly (which took over creative duties from BBH last year) features the new tagline, “Joy will take you further”, which the Diageo-owned whisky brand says is an “evolution” of its long-running “Keep Walking” campaign.

Anyone who’s seen The Wolf of Wall Street, 127 Hours or more than a few commercials, will recognize Plastic Bertrand’s 1977 song “Ça plane pour moi.” We also see actor Zhao Wei, Mexican model Montserrat Oliver, and Swede Eva Hakansson, creator of the “ElectroCat” motorbike. Johnnie Walker master blender, the improbably but perfectly named, Jim Beveridge, is also seen practicing his art in some of the more sedate scenes.