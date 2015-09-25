What You Can Do On Sunday To Make Monday More Manageable

If you find yourself continually hitting the snooze button and struggling to focus on your work every Monday, you may be suffering from the Monday blues. Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do on Sunday to get your Monday off on the right foot.

Write down your top priorities for the week in order of importance. “This will make sure you get your most important tasks done on time, allowing you to get your lower-priority tasks later in the week,” says Bob Pozen, author of Extreme Productivity. Writing down your priorities also helps to avoid the Zeigarnik effect, says psychologist and executive coaching consultant Alan Phelan. That’s when unfinished business creates anxiety. To keep track of your core priorities, you can use a tracking tool like Trello.

“There’s nothing worse for your productivity than starting the week stressed out,” says entrepreneur coach Ryan Robinson. Whether it’s going for a bike ride, meeting a friend for coffee, or taking a bath, do whatever you need to let go of the stress from the previous week. Use Sunday to hit the reset button, allowing you to come into the office on Monday morning feeling refreshed, recharged, and ready to tackle every obstacle that comes across your desk.

Use Sunday to complete those tasks that could be little distractions, such as errands you’ve been putting off. “When we get these out of the way, it frees up our mind to relax and lets us rejuvenate the rest of the day,” says psychologist Paul Murdock. You’ll likely find you’re much more productive on Monday when your chore chart is clean.

Lay out your clothes and pack your bag with everything you need for the start of the work week. Review your calendar for Monday and get yourself in the mindset you need to be in before you roll into the office. Go to bed early on Sunday night, giving yourself a couple of extra minutes to catch up on your sleep.

Don’t leave your Sunday tasks until the evening time. Get them done earlier in the day so you can spend some time Sunday evening relaxing and clearing your mind for the work week ahead.