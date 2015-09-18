At This School, The Gig Economy Offers A Way Out Of A Crappy Job Market

In 2013, Kristen Logan lost her job at the local hospital in Merced, California, where she had worked as a secretary for five years. She remembers the exact date–October 17–partly because it was her oldest son’s birthday, but also because it was a turning point in her life. “Jobs in Merced are hard to come by, especially jobs where you can support three kids by yourself,” she says. “Panic mode kicked in.“

By January, her more than 14 years of administrative assistance experience still hadn’t translated into a new job. A friend told her about Samaschool, which teaches low-income students how to apply for online work through gig-economy platforms like TaskRabbit and Upwork. Logan had heard about working online before—her brother often suggested she should look into virtual work, saying that the world was bigger and more connected than ever—but when she had researched options, all she had found were scams that asked her to pay for training or classes. Samaschool offered a 10-week-long in-person course, and it was free.

She signed up, learned basic skills like how to apply for a job on a freelance platform like Upwork, and, after graduating in April, feverishly applied for more than 100 online jobs in one week. Her first gig was with a makeup school in New York, for which she took calls from potential students for $10 an hour, 10 hours per week. It wan’t initially enough money to pay her bills, but slowly the job grew into full-time work, with commission pay, that became her primary income. She went from making $1,200 every two weeks by working at the hospital eight hours a day to making about $2,000 every two weeks working from home, her children’s sporting events, or anywhere else she can answer a phone. “I almost lost my house,” she says. “I almost lost everything. [With the contract job], we’re still in the same place and I’m still able to take care of things. There’s a little more extra than there ever was before.”

Today, a debate is bubbling over the increasing number of independent contractors like Logan, who accept work through online platforms that take a commission on their wages and aren’t covered by the same labor protections as employees. Hillary Clinton recently called out the trend by promising to “crack down on bosses who exploit employees by misclassifying them as contractors.” Later in the same speech, she explained, “This on-demand, or so-called gig economy, is creating exciting economies and unleashing innovation, but it is also raising hard questions about workplace protections and what a good job will look like in the future.” Shortly thereafter, Jeb Bush took an Uber to the offices of Thumbtack, a platform that connects independent professionals to jobs. Elizabeth Warren has also weighed in on the debate, calling the rise of the gig economy “a real problem.”

But for Samaschool, a nonprofit school with four locations in California and pilot locations in Arkansas, New York, and Kenya, the gig economy is not something on which to take a political stance. It is simply the best option many of its students have for work.

“The average student we work with is unemployed for 16 months prior to program,” says the school’s managing director, Tess Posner. “For them to take training that is months or years, they don’t have that time. For people who have been unemployed for a long time, these job opportunities provide a way to reconnect to the labor market in new, growing industries.”

Samaschool is one part of the Sama Group holding company, which started with a program in Kenya that connects marginalized people with digital work from companies like Microsoft, Google, and TripAdvisor. “The real catalyst [for starting a program in the U.S.] was actually from negative feedback that I got on our model from a guy in Ohio who said that we were ruining America by outsourcing American jobs to Kenya,” Leila Janah, its founder and CEO, recently told Fast Company. Classes in both Kenya and the U.S. now teach students digital literacy and in-demand skills like data entry and social media marketing.