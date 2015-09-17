Burger King Uncorks Whopper Wine To Celebrate 40 Years In Spain

A few years ago, Burger King opened a handful of Whopper Bars around the U.S. , serving beer with its burgers and fries. But to celebrate its 40th anniversary in Spain, the brand took its branded booze ambitions upscale to create the perfect red wine to pair with a Whopper.

Now, some of you may be thinking, “They serve Boone’s Farm in Spain?” Sadly, no. Burger King has gone ahead and created its own vintage called, imaginatively, Whopper Wine. The wine has been aged in barrels made of “flame-grilled” wood, meant to enhance the flavor of the Whopper.

Unfortunately, you can’t just get a bottle with an anniversary combo meal. To get a taste, must share their favorite Burger King stories or photos with the brand, which will pick 40 lucky winners.