Philips Goes Epic Again With New Glow-In-The-Dark Mountain Bike Film

First, it was surfing . Then it was skiing. Now, Philips is getting its technicolor action sports fix in the hills of Utah with a stunning new mountain bike film called Darklight.

The brand, once again, teamed with Swedish agency Ahlstrand & Wållgren and Sweetgrass Films to shine a different kind of light on the action to illustrate the power of the new Philips Ambilight TV. Where last year’s Afterglow captured groundbreaking skiing, the new film takes us to an entirely new season and sport. Shot over three weeks, Darklight was created with a crew of 27, thousands of pounds of camera and lighting gear was carried, rigged, hung, and broken down every night.

Ahlstrand & Wållgren founder and creative director Joakim Wållgren says this film required four times the gear they used in Afterglow. The idea to take on another action sports film, was to continue and build on the momentum and keeping true to the concept.

“We’ve managed to build a unique and differentiating world for Philips TV advertising which we need to take care of, and consistency is key in advertising,” says Wållgren. We looked at a lot of different sports and felt that mountain biking was the best one in the end. We really felt we could create something special, both in the quality of filming with the Sweetgrass team and the whole idea of adding lights and colors to give the viewer a extraordinary experience based on the Philips Ambilight technology.”

Another reason to stay true to this concept was because it worked. Targeting a passionate core group within a niche like skiing provided credibility to Afterglow and helped the project reach beyond the target group of skiers.

“Creating really progressive and cool stuff with a clear idea really works!” says Wållgren. “Things that work in branding are the things that people like and want to share and talk about. There are so much stuff going that in order to really stand out you have to bring something special to the table.”

So it found an audience, but the reason it’s worked for the brand is how it revolves around the product. Wållgren says a key lesson learned from Afterglow was that it was not just a cool film. “Sometimes you just see cool things coming from brands but there is no link to the product or service,” he says. “These films have a reason and a purpose in portraying the Philips Ambilight technology in a new way.”