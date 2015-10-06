3 New Ideas To Help Universities Attract And Empower STEM Students

Projections released by the U.S. Department of Education paint a bright future for jobs in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. As populations grow, natural resources diminish, disease prevention and treatment become more complex, and evolutionary and universal mysteries continue to be explored, science and technology will remain critical to expanding human knowledge and solving the challenges of the future.

Opportunities abound for STEM graduates today, but preparing enough STEM graduates to drive the scientific breakthroughs and technological innovations of tomorrow will be a daunting task for colleges and universities across the country. The U.S. President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology predicts that in the next decade, we will need approximately 1 million more STEM professionals than we will produce at our current rate. Currently, about 300,000 graduates obtain bachelor and associate degrees in STEM fields every year. In order to create this new workforce of 1 million additional STEM experts, that number needs to increase by 100,000 annually.

The challenge is clear: Universities need to attract more students to STEM programs. But once these students have enrolled, another challenge begins to unfold: Only about 40% of students who enroll in STEM programs graduate with STEM degrees. The remaining 60% switch to non-STEM fields or drop out of college entirely.

To address the challenges of attraction and retention, educational institutions throughout the country are trading in traditional teaching methods for new techniques. These new methods move beyond a model where students passively listen to lectures and cram for tests, to methods that engage students in activities, enable collaboration across STEM disciplines, and encourage students to use their hands just as much as their heads.

With these new approaches to learning and teaching come new approaches to designing learning environments. These new spaces are obliterating the stereotypes associated with traditional STEM classrooms and fostering the type of creative brilliance that can help us educate and arm those 1 million new STEM graduates.

Here are three ideas every university should consider when rethinking their STEM to better recruit and retain students for the future.

Traditionally, STEM classrooms, specifically laboratories, were housed in the core or basement of a building. These underground “lairs” were somewhat uninhabitable to those who had to use them. They had few windows, hardly any natural light, and the overall environment felt more institutional than educational. For those who didn’t use them, the laboratories felt untouchable and intimidating, the science happening within just too complex to understand. But countless studies show that the design of classroom environments influence students’ motivation and learning, and universities are seeing the value in letting the student body become more spectators in the science process. From a design perspective, we use the term putting science on display pretty regularly. The general idea is to place science classrooms and laboratories in public, high-traffic areas. Instead of concrete walls, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows allow passerby to celebrate science and watch it unfold. This helps make science an approachable, open process, and, as an added benefit, it gives universities the chance to show off their cool science equipment.