Amazon Just Announced New Fire TV And Tablets That Are Unexpectedly Interesting

It’s been exactly one year since Amazon’s last big tablet announcement . So it’s logical enough that the company is announcing four new models today: the Fire, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and Fire Kids Edition. (The last is a version of the Fire bundled with a kid-proof case and content and software features tailored for young folks.) It’s also introducing updates to its two streaming-TV devices, the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick.

I got a sneak peek at all these new gizmos at an Amazon event earlier this week. The value proposition remains classic Amazon: respectable-looking products running Amazon’s Fire OS variant of Android, low price points, and deep integration of Amazon content stores so the company can make money off you over time if you actually use a device. What’s new is about incremental improvements, not great leaps forward. But those incremental improvements look good–and some of them even surprised me.

Last year, Amazon offered a decent 6-inch tablet for $100, and it was a pleasant surprise. This year, its baseline Fire tablet is a decent 6-inch model for . . . $50. That’s not a new low for a tablet–here’s a 7-inch model you can buy on Amazon right now–but the Fire has an IPS display for a wide viewing angle and a quad-core processor that should be acceptably peppy even for games. The overall level of polish looks off the charts for the price point.

At $50, Amazon thinks people will buy Fire tablets for multiple family members and to give as gifts. It thinks that folks might even use one as an alarm clock or keep a couple in the car. And in one of the more entertaining decisions I’ve seen from a tech company lately, it’s going to sell a six-pack of Fire tablets for $250. (Buy five, get one for free!)

Amazon will sell six Fire tablets in a handy tote. Photo: Harry McCracken

Historically, Amazon’s tablets have sharply undercut the prices of iPads–but their screen sizes have been smaller. No longer. Amazon is now offering larger displays at lower prices than in the past. Rather than introducing 7-inch and 8.9-inch models, it’s offering $150 8-inch and $230 10.1-inch versions. Each has a slightly larger screen than the equivalent iPad, and with a widescreen aspect ratio designed for movie playback.

For this season’s tablets, at least, Amazon seems to have concluded that people would rather pay a really low price than get really high resolution. The new 8-inch and 10.1-inch tablets have 1280-by-800 HD screens rather than the super-high-res displays of the pricier Fire HDX tablets of past years. Nothing wrong with that, but it does mean they’re in a different class of tablet than the iPad Mini and iPad Air 2, which sport Retina displays with way more pixels.

The Fire HD 8 comes in colors

Recent generations of Amazon’s medium-sized and large tablets have had industrial designs that seemed to aim for an understated elegance. That’s been especially true of the magnesium-clad 8.9-inch model, which has been a contender–to my eye, at least–for the honor of being the best-looking tablet on the market. The new versions toss the old industrial design aside entirely. The 8-inch and 10-inch Fire HD tablets have metal frames covered in super-glossy laminates–black, magenta, blue, and tangerine for the 8-inch model, and black and white for the 10-incher. They also have jumbo-sized white Amazon logos on their backsides. The overall effect is one of fun over low-key sophistication, and reminds me of M&Ms. Or, if you prefer, of Apple’s dearly departed iPhone 5c.