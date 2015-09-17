Wearable technology is in an interesting space right now: The market has never been more flush, but there’s still head-scratching abound as to practical uses for wearables.

Led by sales of the Apple Watch, wearable device shipments will hit 76.1 million units in 2015–up more than 160% from 2014–and will reach 173.4 million units by 2019, according to a recent report. But can the wearable space see a similar boon past the wrist? Billie Whitehouse is banking on it.

Whitehouse, director and designer at Wearable Experiments, has been steadily prototyping a closet of wearables that don’t skirt function for style–both are integrated seamlessly for pieces that are truly fashion forward.