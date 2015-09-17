You Can Now Buy Darth Vader’s Own Wristwatch

When it comes to Star Wars, you’ve got to give the Empire credit: they’ve got style. Glossy, blocky, analog, monochrome style that looks good on everything from the Death Star all the way down to the IT-O Interrogator torture droid .

If you’ve ever wanted to hack off a piece of TIE Fighter and wear it on your wrist, Los Angeles-based watch brand Devon has come up with the watch for you. It’s called, appropriately enough, the Devon Star Wars watch, and it looks like the kind of thing Emperor Palpatine would give a Grand Mof for retirement, right before force pushing him out an airlock.

A limited-edition timepiece, the Devon Star Wars watch is a mash-up of many of the Empire’s design details, including echoes of Darth Vader’s helmet and a stand that makes it look exactly like a TIE Fighter. It also comes emblazoned with the Imperial Crest, and even the watch strap is modeled after Lord Vader’s Sith gloves. The face of the watch, meanwhile, looks designed after a Death Star control panel, including lots of funky analog dials, all of which seem to be ticking down to Alderaan’s destruction.

If you are in the market for a Star Wars watch, this certainly beats the cheap Ewoks Swatch you had when you were a kid. Before you go looking to buy one, though, a word of warning: at $28,500, the Devon Star Wars watch costs about as much as a Star Destroyer. You can order one here.