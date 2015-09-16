Apple May Soon Allow You To Delete Its Default Apps

In a BuzzFeed interview published Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a hint of the company’s changing strategy when it comes to the iPhone’s native apps. John Paczkowski, BuzzFeed San Francisco’s managing editor, spent a 20-minute car ride with Cook , during which he found out that Apple may eventually allow iPhone and iPad users to delete some of the default apps that come bundled with their product. This includes apps like Maps and Safari, which users frequently ignore in favor of apps from Google or other developers.

“This is a more complex issue than it first appears,” Cook told BuzzFeed. He went on to explain that introducing the ability to delete those apps is more involved than users realize, but that Apple is working on it:

There are some apps that are linked to something else on the iPhone. If they were to be removed they might cause issues elsewhere on the phone. There are other apps that aren’t like that. So over time, I think with the ones that aren’t like that, we’ll figure out a way [for you to remove them]. … It’s not that we want to suck up your real estate; we’re not motivated to do that. We want you to be happy. So I recognize that some people want to do this, and it’s something we’re looking at.

This signals an important shift in Apple’s strategy: Traditionally, the company has forced a one-size-fits-all user experience onto customers, thereby barring them from drastically customizing their iPhones to fit their work or personal needs.

In other Apple news, the latest iteration of the company’s mobile operating system, iOS 9, was released today. But Apple Watch owners will have to wait a bit longer to upgrade their devices: WatchOS 2’s release has been delayed, allegedly because of bugs discovered at the last minute.

