Today in Tabs: Not Everything Is A Hoax

On Monday, Irving, Texas 9th grader Ahmed Mohamed was arrested at school for bringing in a homemade clock to show his engineering teacher. Police decided the device was a “hoax bomb,” though they neglected to call in even a hoax bomb disposal unit. Mohamed’s school sent home a letter telling parents that “the Irving Police Department responded to a suspicious-looking item on campus yesterday,” by which they presumably meant a Muslim child.
The story was picked up by Buzzfeed, Techcrunch, and Slate, among others. Anil Dash got involved, Chicago Sun-Times columnist Andy Ihnatko blogged about it, social media blew up, and at some point the whole event created a kind of non-orientable Take manifold; a Klein bottle of crappy opinions with only one side and no bottom. For example:
- White nerds are victims too!
- You know who’s really to blame? THE TERRORISTS!
- But terrorists DO use technology!
- I am only willing to feign concern as a ploy to advance my own grievances!
- Hey we make clocks too! Buy our clocks!
For comment, Tabs reached the Take Tree, currently consulting on this phenomenon at the Stanford High-Energy Take Lab:
Tuesday was the 20th anniversary of “Hackers,” the worst hacking movie that everyone loves anyway. Private bus company Leap announced an industry-leading partnership with Fiverr. Jeff Bezos added a free subscription to moribund local newspaper The Washington Post to Prime, Amazon’s cheap-shipping-and-unwanted-media bundle. The Neko Atsume live stream is over, and it’s probably just as well that you missed it, given the high risk of sleeping cats. Some guy from, I guess, a TV show or something (?), lied about being in 9/11, potentially violating the Buffalo Wild Wings standard of integrity. Nihilist Arby’s IRL: “There is nothing Venmo can do to comfort you.” Terrifying Robot Update.
~And we didn't go to Dallas, cause Jackie Onassis said that it ain't safe for Muslims yet~
