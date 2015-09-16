Today in Tabs: Not Everything Is A Hoax

knighting is just ‘double tap to Like’ cept it’s a queen doing it, I could knight you if I wanted

There is nothing the Take Tree can do to comfort you.

The story was picked up by Buzzfeed, Techcrunch, and Slate, among others. Anil Dash got involved, Chicago Sun-Times columnist Andy Ihnatko blogged about it, social media blew up, and at some point the whole event created a kind of non-orientable Take manifold; a Klein bottle of crappy opinions with only one side and no bottom. For example:

For comment, Tabs reached the Take Tree, currently consulting on this phenomenon at the Stanford High-Energy Take Lab:



“I can’t even with this,” said the tree. “I can’t even with this,” said the tree.

Tuesday was the 20th anniversary of “Hackers,” the worst hacking movie that everyone loves anyway. Private bus company Leap announced an industry-leading partnership with Fiverr. Jeff Bezos added a free subscription to moribund local newspaper The Washington Post to Prime, Amazon’s cheap-shipping-and-unwanted-media bundle. The Neko Atsume live stream is over, and it’s probably just as well that you missed it, given the high risk of sleeping cats. Some guy from, I guess, a TV show or something (?), lied about being in 9/11, potentially violating the Buffalo Wild Wings standard of integrity. Nihilist Arby’s IRL: “There is nothing Venmo can do to comfort you.” Terrifying Robot Update.

from that hedge my friend — i wish you (@wouIdstepback) September 14, 2015

