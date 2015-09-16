Maybe Pixar Really Does Employ A Sadness Lab To Give Us All These Feelings

Anyone who didn’t cry at least a little bit at the latest Pixar movie, Inside Out, is probably a monster. And not one of those cuddly monsters in Pixar’s Monsters Inc. One of the bad ones. Ditto anyone who didn’t squeeze out a few tears during the climax of Toy Story 3, or the opening 10 minutes of Up. Basically, Pixar has its audience tears on tap, and the bar is always open. A new video by Above Average offers a possible explanation of how they accomplish this mission.

According to the video, Pixar movies might not come by their emotional punch as organically as we think. The Science of Making You Cry gives viewers a tour of the SadLab, where the foremost CGI animation house in the world apparently conducts experiments to figure out how to turn its fans into ambulatory batches of Jell-O.

“It’s like the human genome project,” one lab-coated scientist explains, “only instead of mapping DNA, we’re trying to make people sob so hard that they lose their shit.”

Sounds about right! Watch the full video below and judge for yourself: