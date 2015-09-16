Watch NHL Superstar Steven Stamkos Shoot Pucks At Flying Drones

The ability to hit the corners of a net accurately is one of the most basic hockey skill tests. But during a recent commercial shoot for Canadian retailer Sport Chek, Tampa Bay Lightning star Steven Stamkos took that skill to new heights by facing off against the ultimate modern foe–drones.

The NHL all-star joins animals of all shapes, sizes, and stripes in his dislike for the airborne technology. It takes him a few tries to get the high-flying target, but to be fair, there aren’t a lot of reasons for hockey players to practice getting the puck 10 feet in the air.