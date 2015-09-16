This Is Apparently What a 75-Million-Dollar Cake Looks Like

Even Marie Antoinette would have to say, “Maybe don’t let them eat cake,” if she got a load of the $75M sugar-bread this insane family just bought.

As if to say, “Hey, poor hungry people: Nobody likes you,” an as-yet unidentified family living in the United Arab Emirates recently commissioned what Co.Create hopes is by a large margin the most expensive cake the world will ever know. British designer Debbie Wingham, who in a previous career was known for creating the world’s most expensive dress, was brought on board to do the deed for the family’s daughter’s birthday/engagement party.

If you thought the price tag of this colossal waste of resources was the worst part about it, well, you were right. But the second worst feature is that the six-foot-long cake came in the shape of a catwalk, on which dainty models wore edible gowns that designer Debbie had thrown together for the bride. Of course this empty celebration of excess would involve a miniature fashion show! How could we as a society let this happen?

But wait, there’s more. (More things to get upset about. This is all just very upsetting.) In addition to all the chocolate and fondant involved in the cake, the wildly exorbitant thing is also infused with precious stones that include a 5.2 carat pink diamond, a 6.4 carat yellow diamond, and 15 individual 5 carat white diamonds, and a litany of other similar impossibly fancy diamonds that these people felt emboldened to eat because ???????

Watch a video about the idiotically expensive cake below, and may the lord have mercy on us all.

[via Oddity Central]