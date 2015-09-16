It Is Time To Get Excited About The New TV Show From Louis C.K. And Zach Galifianakis

For a certain kind of comedy nerd, when FX announced last fall the teaming of Louis C.K. and Zach Galifianakis on a new series, it was as though Frodo had finally tossed the One True Ring into Mordor. (Comedy nerds tend to be Lord of the Rings nerds too. Deal with it.) The quest was finally over; we were all going home, to what could only be the most perfect TV show of all time. Expectations were as high as an enormous deus ex machina-eagle, and they’ve only raised considerably over the ensuing year. Now we finally have our first glimpse at the forthcoming series, Baskets. Let’s glimpse the hell out of it!

It seems as though, for the first time ever, Galifianakis will be playing a maladjusted child-man with a hair-trigger temper. In the brief preview, we see him just about lose his mind when the drive-through cashier doesn’t have any of his soft drink requests. (“Schweppes!”) The combustible comedian plays a man named Chip Baskets–easily the greatest noun name since Major Payne, who dreams of becoming a professional clown. Great news for comedy fans who dream of seeing Galifianakis play a failed professional clown.

If you notice in the clip that the logo contains an “A” shaped like an Eiffel Tower, that’s because our guy begins the show after an unsuccessful enrollment at a prestigious clowning school in Paris. If the setting looks kind of like an arbitrary Southern town, it’s because the series finds Galifianakis only able to find clown-based work at a rodeo.

So, to recap: We have a barely contained Galifianakis as a rodeo clown, Louis C.K. is on board, and the first 20 seconds of footage will probably extract a chuckle out of you. Not all who wander are lost–they’re just waiting for what may be the next great show to instantly ascend to the Comedy Pantheon.

Baskets debuts in January 2016.