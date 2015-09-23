Why A PayPal Executive Is Being Mentored By His Millennial Employees

Good leaders connect with employees, but the longer you’re at a company, the harder it can be to relate to a new generation of hires. Sri Shivananda, vice president of global platform and infrastructure at PayPal and former vice president of global platform and infrastructure at eBay , has resolved the issue through reverse mentoring–learning from his junior employees.

“I believe to be a good leader, you need need good followership. Followership comes from respect. Respect comes from credibility. And credibility from relevance,” Shivananda says.

Early in his career, Shivananda learned from senior employees. Once he became a leader, he gave back by mentoring team members. As he moved up through organizations and teams, he realized that his training and education were not going to be sufficient.

“I had adopted my learning from those who walked the path before me, but when it comes to learning about what’s trending, the folks I needed for help were a completely different set of people,” he says. “These are the younger members of the organization. They have the keys to trends and information I wasn’t being exposed to.”

Reverse mentoring isn’t new, and Shivananda says he stumbled onto the idea a few years ago. John Donahoe, former eBay CEO, was a fan of the technique, and liked to stay current by shadowing young entrepreneurs. One of those was Airbnb’s Brian Chesky, who was reported to have motivated Donahoe to rethink eBay’s customer experience.

Unlike traditional mentoring, reverse mentoring can be very informal. In fact, junior employees often don’t realize they are mentoring their leader, says Shivananda.

“Ask simple questions about the exciting things they’re working on and the technologies they leverage,” he says. “Discovery comes from the power of using questions. It’s not about quantifying; it’s about learning and creating a listening environment through inquiry. Once they are comfortable, they will brag on what they’re working on. In the process of the brag, they share.”