StoryCloud Wants To Save Artists From Giving It All Away Online

Everything is free online: music, videos, photos. Or so it seems. That makes it hard for artists to earn money—not superstars like Jay Z and Taylor Swift , but struggling creators such as singer-songwriters trying to sell their first CD. (You know, those silver discs from before iTunes and Spotify.)

StoryCloud is a new platform for controlling how media gets shared so that artists can publish their work without giving it all away or having it pirated. It also provides a lot of flexibility on how to target the content and how to charge.

“If you’re a musician, whether you’re a young upstart or someone who’s well established, by the time you’re finished with your music label, the distributor, the publisher, and Apple iTunes, there’s probably little left on that plate for you,” says Ken Kalb, StoryCloud’s CEO. Yet with so much content up for grabs on and controlled by YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, SoundCloud, Apple Music, Spotify, and others, pointing people to yet another destination is a tall order. StoryCloud isn’t meant just for music, but that’s where most of Kalb’s examples go.

The company’s first service, Share By StoryCloud, provides 15 GB of free storage and lies somewhere in a Venn diagram between the bulk storage of Dropbox, the one-to-one sharing of a download service like Hightail, and the detailed monitoring of a website dashboard like Google Analytics.

When users upload a file, they can choose to impose no restrictions or to narrow access to a specific length of time (like 10 hours), a window of dates (such as till September 20), geographic location (like Denver or one of its neighborhoods), and number of total views, plays or downloads. Filtering by device type, such as PC or cellphone, is coming in early 2016, says Kalb. The service provides an analytics dashboard showing the numbers on all those criteria, like who viewed or downloaded a file, when, from where, and on what.

Why such control-freak tools? Kalb thinks it will let artists figure out new ways to share and distribute content to create promotions and test offers. “Where we see this going is that artists or musicians or anyone who’s got content can decide, for example, that they want to have an impromptu concert in Central Park and broadcast that content only to cellphones on Saturday at 1 o’clock,” he says.

Another example Kalb provides is filtering by location so that a musician doing a deal with Starbucks can restrict tunes to play only at the conglomerate’s cafes.