What Presidential Candidates’ Body Language Reveals About Their Leadership Style

If you’re watching the GOP debate tonight to learn about the candidates’ leadership style from what they say, you won’t get the whole story. You might learn more about what type of leader they will really be if you focus on their body language.

Amy Cuddy’s TED Talk, “Your Body Language Shapes Who You Are,” has millions of views for a reason–everyone who’s watched it has understood a little bit more about themselves. But the flip side of Cuddy’s research is equally fascinating–how we can understand others through the body language they, consciously or unconsciously, choose to use.

That’s especially true of leaders, whose body language is on display all the time. For proof, look no further the 2016 U.S. presidential debates–like tonight’s Republican primary debate on CNN. Back during the last presidential election cycle, in 2012, TED writer Ben Lillie sat down to ask Dr. Cuddy how her research sheds light on the people who want to be the next President of the United States. (Read the full interview here). As America swings into the 2016 season, here are four key insights from that conversation about how to judge someone’s leadership style based on their body language–with the presidential debates as a kind of ad hoc laboratory.

We tend to judge the leaders who address us by at least two key dimensions: their warmth and their power. We ask: “Do I like this person?” and, “Do I respect this person? Those questions relate to their trustworthiness and competence as indicated by the warm and the power they project, respectively.

Most politicians are past masters at displaying power. Warmth, not so much.

As Cuddy explains, “We’re constantly–although usually unintentionally–sending nonverbal signals that people use to judge how warm or powerful we are, and we’re also constantly judging how warm and powerful they are based on their nonverbal signals. So that’s what I’m looking for when I’m watching politicians: what their body language says–or is trying to say–about their power and their warmth.”

Here’s a drinking game you can play while watching the next round of debates: Try and spot each candidate’s power pose. Watching debates is a guilty pleasure for anyone who’s fascinated by body language. “If you look for power poses, you’ll start noticing lots of them,” Cuddy says.

Pay attention to how expansive the candidates’ postures are: Are they using wide, open, strong, defined gestures? Are they standing with their feet apart? Do they have their hands resting on the outsides of the podium, to spread out a bit more? Puffing out their chests a bit? Racing to be the first one to reach out and initiate the handshake? And how much space are they taking up? Are they trying to occupy each other’s space, by doing something like grabbing their opponent’s arm during the handshake? Or doing even more aggressive things, like walking toward their opponent and really getting up in their space, LBJ-style? It’s also interesting to track the nonverbals throughout the debate–is the stronger debater becoming even more expansive and the weaker debater beginning to close up a bit, even in subtle ways, like how much they lift or lower their chin?

