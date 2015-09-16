Can You Beat Bill Gates At His Own Game?

Bill Gates is famously an optimist about the trajectory of the world today. That’s reflected in a quiz his team has created that asks anyone to pit their knowledge of global development against Gates’s own.

You can take the quiz here. You’d need a 9 out 10 to tie the score of Bill Gates himself, and a perfect score to beat him (But he says “don’t worry, it’s my job to know this stuff”).

The quiz is timed to a big month for reflecting on the state of the world’s poor. This September, the United Nations is meeting to hammer out the world’s development agenda for the next 15 years. These “Global Goals” will be a continuation of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), adopted in 2000, which set 15-year benchmarks for improving the lives of the poor globally.

Gates considers the MDGs “one of the best ideas for improving lives I’ve ever seen,” because they focused the world’s attention on poverty and disease and were successful in many areas.