How To Teach Your Kids About Screens When Screens Are Your Job

Plenty of parents make that exasperated request to their teenaged children, but in my husband’s case, he’s talking to me. Sometimes I feel more like his 11th-grade daughter than his wife as he beseeches me to just turn off social media and live more in the real world.

I could certainly live without a little less iPhone, but I don’t think moving to a largely analog life would be the best decision. As a writer and blogger, it’s part of my job to jump online and post my work, discuss stories with readers, and interact with followers to keep my accounts lively. Our older son certainly likes YouTube videos and scrolling through my photos, but doesn’t rely upon screens too much to entertain him. Could that change for the worse, though, because of my own smartphone habits?

Parents are frequently instructed to limit kids’ screen time, but aside from just providing entertainment and distraction, for many of us, smartphones, laptops, and tablets are a large part of our professional lives. Is it possible to be an online person and be a good parent as well?

I started by asking the most popular Internet parent (and, disclosure, friend of mine) that I know: vlogger, young adult author, and father of two John Green. He has 4.6 million Twitter followers, 2.6 million YouTube subscribers, and 2.1 million Instagram fans—but his kids are not among them. “My son is interested in YouTube but not very interested in my work,” Green says. That’s not to say that his kids live an idyllic screen-free life. “If I let my children look at screens as much as they want to, they would never do anything else,” he says.

Besides limiting what they themselves do on devices, he’s also wary of pulling his kids into his social-media orbit. Green’s fans are legion and active, which makes him cautious when it comes to sharing his kids online. His first child was born in 2010, when “our audience was very different and it was a lot more intimate. I did put Henry in some videos in the beginning, but then when The Fault in Our Stars came out, things changed and the audience felt much more public,” he says. Green and his wife then stopped sharing images of their children online. “I want them to choose whether they have a private life. However, I don’t begrudge people who want to share their kids’ lives online.”

One of those parents who does incorporate her kids into her online world is Jordan Reid, who runs the fashion and design blog Ramshackle Glam, whose posts frequently star her young kids. Like me, she feels an obligation to the Internet (“There’s a sense of having to be constantly ‘on call’”) and says that the amount of time she spends in front of a screen with her children nearby is a source of “tremendous” guilt.