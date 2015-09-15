The Live-Action “Jungle Book” Looks Like a Magical Nature Movie Adventure On Steroids

This past weekend, Jon Favreau released the first-ever footage from next summer’s live-action Jungle Book movie, whetting the public appetite for what’s to come. Now, like any good chef, Favreau has released a proper amuse-bouche with the first trailer.

The framing of the trailer consists of Scarlett Johansson’s sinister-sounding snake, Kaa, laying down some true jungle knowledge on our boy, Mowgli. The rest of what we see, however, is pure visual splendor. Who knew that all the while Favreau was filming his low-fi feel-good opus, Chef, he was imagining what a nature movie would look like if it was infused with equal parts magic and adventure? Monkeys climb cliff faces with a grace that betrays their digital origins. Antelope roam. A tiger fights a puma. And lest things get a little too real for viewers, as they do for Mowgli, the clip ends with Baloo whistling a familiar tune whilst floating leisurely along a river.

Be right back–showing this trailer to all the children and pets in my neighborhood.