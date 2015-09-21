This Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Wants To Create A New Country Only For Refugees

It’s hard to argue that the current system for refugees is working . Around $27 million is spent on the refugee crisis each day, but most of that goes to temporary aid–food, tents, emergency medical care–rather than any long-term solutions. Most refugees are stuck for years in camps, or end up moving to developing countries where they struggle to survive. Half are children.

So a Silicon Valley real estate mogul–himself the child of a Jewish refugee from Iraq, who ended up in Israel–is pushing for a radical and more permanent answer: What if a new country was established to welcome all 60 million refugees in the world?

Eugenio Marongiu via Shutterstock

“We need a solution for all refugees, not just specific populations,” says Jason Buzi, an entrepreneur and founder of the Refugee Nation project. “I want something where it doesn’t matter what your race is, what your nationality is, what your religion is, where you came from–you have a home. You have a country you can go to where you have citizenship and you have full and equal rights to everybody else.”

There’s plenty of land available. “Countries like the Phillippines have thousands of islands that are uninhabited,” he says. “Then there’s countries like Dominica or Micronesia that have fewer than 100,000 people living there. Singapore is about the same size and has about 5 million people. There’s plenty of space. It goes back to the political question: Who would be willing to sell territory for it to be established, potentially as a sovereign nation?”

That may be the sticking point. “The creative thinking of Refugee Nation is great,” says James Hathway, director of the Program in Refugee and Asylum Law at the University of Michigan Law School. “But there are two quite fundamental problems that make the Refugee Nation model unworkable in its present form. … States may sell territory, but they don’t and won’t sell sovereignty. So the idea that the new ‘home’ could give out real citizenship to those who go there is not viable.”

If a country did sell sovereignty, and any refugee could become a citizen, that might create other problems. “The Refugee Convention would allow any and every state to force a refugee to go there–hence the dumping ground, or Gaza Strip, risk,” Hathaway says.

Still, if the model can be tweaked, there could be some underlying merit. Only 1% of refugees in the world are considered for resettlement each year. While more countries could host more asylum seekers–and Buzi suggests this as an alternate scenario–he sees that as something that actually might be harder to accomplish than forming a whole new country.