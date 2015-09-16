This Genius Screen Protector Gives Your iPhone Forward And Back Buttons

Armorz’s new “intelligent” screen protector for iPhone 6/6S has a killer feature no one’s ever thought of before: It gives the iPhone dedicated navigation buttons that makes one-handed use a heck of a lot easier.

Although Steve Jobs famously dismissed phones larger than four inches, today’s iPhones are no longer small enough to where you can touch the majority of the screen when holding it with a single hand. And while Apple’s latest iPhones feature a one-handed mode that squinches the screen down (invoked by lightly tapping the home button twice) it’s a design kludge at best. Consequently, a lot of apps are re-thinking how they handle screen real estate on their iOS apps, because any navigation elements placed higher than, say, the bottom half of an iPhone screen, can’t be reached without a spare hand free.

Now on Kickstarter, the Tap by Armorz is at first blush a standard tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The only difference between the Tap and other models is that it puts invisible “instant tap” buttons on the bottom left and bottom right corners of your iPhone’s bezel. Touch them, and they mimic “back” and “forward” buttons.

Due to a pending patent on the technology, Armorz won’t go into detail on how the Tap works, but I posited a guess, which Armorz’s manager of business development, Allen Hui, confirmed. There’s no magic here: Essentially, it’s just a really clever design. Since most apps place their on-screen navigation in the upper corners of the iPhone’s display, the Tap protector is able to fake some pretty useful functionality. What Armorz has done is lay an invisible circuit grid on the screen protector, taking your tap in the unused bottom corners of the iPhone and capacitively transferring it to the top corners of the screen.

But it won’t necessarily work with every app: Only ones with navigation buttons at the top left and top right of the screen will play nicely. But that’s actually a fair number of the more popular apps, including Facebook, Gmail, Google Maps, Instagram, Mail, Safari, Snapchat, Twitter, Uber and more. And it’s hard to fault the price: Pre-orders are currently available for just $14.