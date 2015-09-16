Your Fail-Proof Formula For Telling Powerful Stories

A compelling story can turn a passable presentation into an exceptional one. Why? Because stories have the power to color our words with meaning in a way that a whole slew of other rhetorical flourishes can’t. Virtually from the time we learn to communicate, we’re listening to and telling stories. Even as adults, stories stick in our minds, leaving impressions long after we first hear them. They humanize us, helping us understand people we’ve never met and things we’ve never experienced.

Whether you’re at a business meeting, a community event, or a family wedding, you can tell a great story that connects with your audience.

The best stories come from your own experience–from things with which you already have an emotional connection. When you recount something that’s happened to you, you’ll recall not just the events but also the feelings associated with them. That will color your stories with natural expression, feeling, and movement. If you tell other people’s stories, on the other hand, it’s much more difficult to add the same level of engagement (unless you’re someone like Daniel Day Lewis), and your audience will pick up on the artifice.

The most effective stories are usually the most ordinary ones. Once again, this is because you want your narrative to resonate with your audience on an emotional level. Few people can relate to the time you rode a yak in Nepal, but everyone can relate to the time you were stranded in a storm, getting soaking wet.

Finally, if you’re making a presentation, make sure to choose a story that illustrates one of your main points. You might think you have the perfect story, but if it doesn’t support the ideas you’re trying to convey in your talk, it isn’t a good fit. Your story has to create more than just a temporary flash of feeling. So keep the focus on your broader message.