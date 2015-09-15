Take An Early Ride On The Multi-Record-Breaking Roller Coaster That Will Churn Your Guts In 2016

Being terrified: It’s not just a byproduct of election season. Some people willingly elect to scare themselves in any number of ways, such as watching a really disgusting horror movie. For a true, visceral approximation of a near-death experience in a controlled environment, though, you can’t beat a roller coaster. And it looks like one roller coaster in particular is about to beat them all.

In the summer of 2016, Sandusky, Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park is set to unleash its latest attraction, Valravn. The overachieving 3,415-foot-long roller coaster is set to officially break 10 world records in its bid to be the most intense experience parkgoers ever have in their whole lives. Designed and built by the Switzerland-based team of Bolliger & Mabillard, the roller coaster is 214 feet high, hits 75 miles per hour, and is pretty much guaranteed to churn the guts of even the bravest sun-baked thrill junky.

Anyone needing proof can watch the CGI rendering–or the VR version for those who have a VR headset–and then read on below for a list of all the records Valravn is set to break.

Tallest dive coaster (223 feet) Fastest dive coaster (75 mph) Longest dive coaster (3,415 feet) Most inversions on a dive coaster (3) Longest drop on a dive coaster (214 feet) Highest inversion on a dive coaster (165 feet) Most roller coasters taller than 200 feet at one amusement park (5) Most rides at one amusement park (72) Most steel roller coaster track at one amusement park (52,125 feet/9.9 miles) Most roller coaster track at one amusement park (60,110 feet/11.4 miles)

