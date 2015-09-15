Infographic: These Maps Reveal The Most-Googled Car Brands On Earth

How else to explain that the second most top-selling automaker in the world last year, Volkswagen, didn’t even crack the top 10 list of the most Googled car brands of 2014? A new infographic breaks down the data of the most-searched cars in the world to illustrate this discrepancy, and some other revelations about how our car tastes line up geographically.

Created by auto-centric site TopSpeed, The World’s Most Searched Car Brands offers a series of world maps that detail state by state and country by country which cars people are truly more interested in. And yes, BMW and Fiat are popular exactly where you think they will be.

The team created the study using data gathered between April 2014 and March 2015, including each country’s highest search volume per month and the car brands matching that search volume. The project includes a giant world map depicting each country’s clear favorite, as well as individualized maps such as the one for the U.S., which reveals each state’s most searched for—usually either Toyota or Ford.

Anyone interested in further details on U.S. car-buying preferences, take a look at this infographic of the top-selling U.S. make and model state by state. Everyone else, parse through the world maps below.