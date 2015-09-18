BaubleBar’s Secrets To Tripling Its Business

BaubleBar cofounders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky have known each other for more than a decade, and they have been best friends for just about as long.

First introduced at analyst job training for UBS, they quickly learned they had the same birthday, so they cohosted a party, in what would become the first of many co-endeavors for the pair. In 2008, they both set off for business school at Harvard, where they would wind up hatching the concept and business of their jewelry retailer BaubleBar after spotting an opportunity during a shoe shopping trip (together, of course).

BaubleBar co-CEOs and friends Daniella Yacobovsky and Amy Jain. Photo: Jason Imber Photo

Less than five years after launching, BaubleBar has 1 million monthly visits to its website and introduces between 50 and 70 new pieces of jewelry to its catalogue every week. They sell inside Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and Anthropologie stores. And after careful consideration, the brand opened its first brick-and-mortar location inside a mall in Long Island earlier this summer, with plans to open more soon.

Here’s how Jain and Yacobovsky managed to grow both the online and the brick-and-mortar sides of their business–like they do most things–in tandem.

BaubleBar’s growth has first relied on the strength of its team, cohelmed by Jain and Yacobovsky. As cofounders and co-CEOs, their dynamic can be mystifying. But the key to their success–their ability to identify their complementary skills and stick to their roles–applies to any business, especially when choosing a cofounder or a number two.

“We just have a really natural fit. We know how the other one works. We have really complementary skill sets, which really, really helps,” Yacobovsky says.

The breakdown goes something like this: Yacobovsky handles brand voice and marketing, and Jain–who self-identifies as “OCD”–handles process-driven things like product, operations, and supply chain.