The Man Behind Cronuts Just Sold Me On Kale Ice Cream

For the latest episode of Creative Director for a Day , I visited Dominique Ansel Kitchen –founded by the famous pastry chef who invented the Cronut , Cookie Shot , and Sundae in a Can–and challenged him to make kale taste good. And I don’t mean sautéed-with-some-garlic-and-olive-oil good. I mean I-can’t-stop-shoving-these-greens-into-my-mouth-while-watching-a-Ryan-Gosling-movie good.

And he succeeded–all while adding a few more flavors to the mix.

Watch the full video below, and if you’d like to make a kale ice cream (“sorbet,” if you must) for yourself, Ansel shared the recipe with us: