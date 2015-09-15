See Just About Every Fashion Subculture Get A Moment In The “A-Z of Beauty Together”

Bunny Kinney, i-D’s head of creative, says the channel wanted to take a step beyond the latest products and trends to spotlight the authentic subcultures behind some of today’s looks. “To do so, we looked to all corners of society for inspiration, and street-cast brilliant subjects like Lolita girls who look like they’re straight out of Harajuku, Voguers from the NYC ballroom scene, and even more niche groups like health goths, who wear head-to-toe black activewear,” says Kinney.

While the dance video was a partnership with Diesel, the new film was created with Vice’s in-house agency Virtue Worldwide and partner Sephora as part of the brand’s Beauty Together campaign. Sephora’s SVP of marketing Deborah Yeh says the project represented an opportunity to tap into i-D’s unique point of view on beauty and speak to a very diverse and influential audience. “‘A-Z of Beauty Together’ was able to bring different groups together to showcase their beauty process and ultimately showcase their distinct and signature beauty looks,” says Yeh. “Viewers are sure to identify with someone featured in the video.”