AltspaceVR Comes To GearVR, Making Shared, Cross-Platform VR Experiences Possible

As a tech journalist, I’ve been to countless product demos over the years. But I’ve never been to one, packed with other reporters, in virtual reality.

Until now.

Today, AltspaceVR, a Silicon Valley developer of shared VR experiences, unveiled its first mobile implementation, a version for Samsung’s GearVR.

Previously, Altspace had been available solely for the Oculus Rift, and required a PC to run it. Now, the startup has opened up what it called the cross-platform era of VR experiences that can be shared by multiple people in physical locations that can be anywhere in the world, regardless of whether they’re on a PC or a mobile phone.

During the short presentation, CEO Eric Romo spelled out Altspace’s vision for shared virtual reality environments that can be visited by people on both a full-scale Oculus rig or Samsung’s GearVR.

And that’s big, as virtual reality is likely about to make a big step toward becoming mainstream. Early next year, Oculus–owned by Facebook–plans on launching the consumer version of the Oculus Rift. Combined with the already-available GearVR and other presumably soon-to-be-released virtual reality products from companies like Microsoft, HTC, and others, VR will soon be something that millions of people can and will be using. That could open up a huge opportunity for those building shared environments, which is exactly the real estate Altspace is staking out, and which it has raised more than $10 million to build.

Strapping on the GearVR, I–represented by my avatar–wandered into a large hall where many of my tech reporting competitors, people I usually encounter at various corporate headquarters, were also milling around waiting for Romo to begin his remarks.