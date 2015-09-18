The UN’s Global Goals Get A Rebrand To Spur People To Action

How do you turn dry UN-speak into something that ordinary people actually care about?

Project Everyone is an attempt to rebrand the new Global Goals for Sustainable Development–the UN’s vision for ending extreme poverty and tackling climate change by 2030–so that non-wonks start talking about it.

As the project’s website says:

If the goals are met, they ensure the health, safety and future of the planet for everyone on it. And their best chance of being met is if everyone on the planet is aware of them.

It’s not a simple challenge, when the goals are laid out in long, wordy, and fairly inaccessible documents. Sir Richard Curtis, director of films like Love, Actually, came up with the idea of the rebrand and turned to designers at Trollbäck + Co for help.

Designer Jakob Trollbäck sat down with UN staff and looked through the long list of goals, which some argued should be grouped into categories like “dignity” or “planet.”

“I found this very confusing,” says Trollbäck. “How could we get people to support something that abstract? Like ‘I support the planet,’ or ‘I support prosperity.’ I could find no action in this. Instead, I wanted to make the 17 existing goals relatable to everyone through copywriting and design.”

The first step: giving each goal a short, positive name. The mouthful “End poverty in all its forms everywhere,” became No Poverty. “Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development” became Life Below Water.