Mint.com’s Founder Thinks The Gig Economy Can Solve Your Day-to-Day Problems

Aaron Patzer knew when he bought a house that Google just wasn’t going to cut it. The Mint.com founder suddenly found himself with a range of new problems and questions, from a broken hot water heater to uncertainty over how best to protect the wooden paneling on the side of his new home. But getting answers to these questions online proved tedious and sometimes impossible. Surely, he figured, there was a way to better connect people with the insights they need.

It is, after all, the age of apps, sharing, mining the crowd, and all that. Can’t the so-called gig economy help fix our weirdest, most specific problems?

Patzer is rolling the dice on that very premise. Fountain, the startup he founded with former Mint alum Jean Sini, uses basic artificial intelligence to connect users with real-life experts who are available over text, phone, or video chat to dole out specialized advice. Today, nearly a year after soft-launching the app with a focus on home improvement, Fountain is opening up to “essentially all categories” of day-to-day needs.

“We have hundreds of experts on the system,” says Patzer. “That’s the only way to do it across a wide range of categories.” It’s a good thing, because as tricky as coding smart AI may be, the biggest challenge ahead for Fountain will be scaling.

To demonstrate how Fountain works, Patzer flips open his laptop and asks me to cite a recent conundrum of my own. The first thing that comes to mind is a good friend whose cat recently had trouble breathing and had to be taken to the kitty emergency room. “My cat is breathing rapidly and hiding,” he types. Over the course of the next minute or so, Fountain runs an algorithm to figure out some context clues–natural language processing, in the parlance of AI–and then, reasoning that we’re asking about a veterinary question of some kind, the system starts to look for experts to connect us with. At launch, there will be about 20 veterinarians on Fountain, alongside a host of other specialists, from tax lawyers and marketing pros to beauty and fashion experts with thousands of YouTube followers.

Before long, we’re connected via video chat with one of Fountain’s animal doctors, who Patzer quickly informs that we’re only testing the app. In other cases, we’d be able to take photos–say, of a broken home appliance, a faulty car part, or a room that needs some interior design–and annotate them within the app to clarify what the issue is.

Fountain plans on making money–and sharing it with its network of advice-sharing specialists–by charging users for sessions like these, once the app’s initial two-week free trial period is over at the end of September. At that point, talking to a vet will cost $10 per 15 minutes, whereas the price of other experts–each of whom will have a public profile where they can build up their own credibility with user reviews and ratings–will vary on a case-by-case basis. The service will be free until the end of September, at which point users should expect to pay between $6.99 and $11.99 per 15 minutes of consultation.