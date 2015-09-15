No matter what your small business needs—chances are, Ryder can help. While Ryder works with some of the biggest brands in the world, more than 60% of Ryder’s customers are small business owners.

Partnering with Ryder allows small businesses to focus on strengthening their bottom line, adapting to their dynamic industries, expanding their footprint, and anticipating the rapidly changing behavior of their customer base.

Relying on Ryder to solve your transportation and supply chain needs keeps your focus where it should be: Moving your business forward.

Don’t just take our word for it. For Bryan Gerstner, who runs Two Men and a Truck franchises in and around Kansas City, partnering with Ryder has been critical to his success. Michael Cates, business development manager at Ryder, has partnered with Bryan to grow his business by tapping into Ryder’s coordinated network of resources and expertise.

Here’s a snapshot of Two Men and a Truck’s ever-changing business landscape: