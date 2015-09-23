Soak Up Carbon On Poor Land With This Cheap Biodegradable Tree Planter

The world is full of of degraded land where it’s hard to grow trees. Which is a problem: To fight climate change, we need to do everything we can to rebuild forests, and maintain the ones we have.

Step forward the Cocoon tree planter from the Land Life Company, a Dutch startup. A simple biodegradable box, it allows trees to survive in more places, raising chances that seedlings will progress beyond childhood.

Made from pulp and organic waste, the cocoon has a saucer shape with a raised column in the middle. It’s placed just below the soil surface and filled with water. The tree, which grows through the center, feeds on water through bamboo wicks that run from the trough to the roots (by capillary action). The cardboard-like material is infused with insect repellent and covered in wax, so it remains intact long enough for the sapling to become established.

“The problem with degraded land is that the first foot of soil is devoid of nutrients and the sun is just burning through the soil, so there’s no water,” says Rebekah Braswell, a director at Land Life. “We’re helping the trees get through that first strata of soil during the rooting period, when the mortality rates for trees are highest.”

Braswell says the Cocoon is a better than irrigation because it encourages the trees to be self-sufficient: They’re given enough time to go deep enough to start their own root systems. Irrigation makes trees dependent on an external source of waters, so they’ll die if that source is no longer available.