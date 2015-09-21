How MIT Media Lab Pictured the Future of Tech And Marketing For “Minority Report”

When Steven Spielberg asked MIT researchers to John Underkoffler to envision the future for his 2002 sci-fi movie Minority Report, many of the resulting scenarios–drones, ID scans, consumer-tailored advertising–anticipated technologies that would soon become commonplace.

Now, producers for Fox TV’s Minority Report spin-off (debuting Monday September 21st) have again turned to MIT, recruiting Media Lab graduate Greg Borenstein to set the futuristic stage for its story. Set in 2065, this Minority Report follows retired “pre-cog” Dash (Stark Sands), who uses his psychic gifts to help Washington D.C. detective Lara Vega (Meagan Good) stop crimes before they happen.

Borenstein, who did graduate research at the Boston university’s Playful Systems Group, consulted with other MIT brainiacs to project a reality-based vision of what urban life might actually look like 50 years from now. Borenstein talks to Co.Create about emotionally customized advertising, camera-embedded contact lenses, traffic-smashing mega-cars and other Minority Report phenomena draw directly on today’s cutting edge technologies.

When Dash sits down in a public transit vehicle, the window immediately flashes video ads tailored to his personality and emotional state. “In the original movie, ads were customized for you as you walk through shopping areas,” Borenstein says. “That predicted today’s digital experience where we get tracked moving around the web and see customized ads based on our behavior. For the TV show, we add another layer because research groups are now working to capture not just your identity, but your emotions.”

Borenstein cites Rosaline Picard’s Affective Computing project at MIT Media Lab as inspiration. “They use sensors to detect whether you’re agitated or relaxed by reading everything from your heart rate to micro facial expressions,” he explains. “On Minority Report, not only does the ad know Dash’s identity but it also knows a little bit about how he’s feeling right now. That idea came straight out of the Affective Computing group.”

Dash consults with a hologram-like version of his sister Agatha (Laura Regan), then shuts her into a suitcase. “We’re imagining telepresence as being like the Skype of 2065,” Borenstein explains. “One big problem with telepresence right now is that you’re talking to a picture on a flat screen, and deeper physical interactions can never be captured in that kind of video image. We wanted to extrapolate something like Skype into a rich physicalized presence.”

For Minority Report, he says, “We imagined a 3-D scanning camera pointed at a person. The device then transmits that data to inflatable tissue material that takes on the colors and shape of the sender.” The idea is inspired in part by Professor Hiroshi Ishii’s Tangible Media Group. “They’re trying to move from bits to atoms by making tangible interfaces that actually interact physically with data. Right now Ishii is working on something called the Informed Table, which explores how to collaborate using 3-D scanning cameras and programmable physical interfaces.