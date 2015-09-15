advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Is This the End of the Steve Jobs Era?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Eight years after Steve Jobs publicly mocked the idea of a stylus, Apple introduced the Apple Pencil and slew of other products like the iPhone 6s and the iPad Pro. Fast Company’s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson discuss the future of Apple and whether it will be the company to once again lead the world to new technological frontiers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life