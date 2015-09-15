Osaka Turns Its River Into A Giant Sushi Conveyor Belt

If you think about it, a sushi restaurant’s conveyor belt isn’t just a fun delivery system for nigiri and sashimi. It’s also a sales pitch in the form of a metaphor: what better way to eat fresh fish than to scoop them out of an endlessly flowing stream as they pass by?

Considering how clever and ubiquitous the conveyor is, the Japanese city of Osaka is justly proud of being its home. So they’re taking the metaphor of the conveyor belt and running with it, transforming the Yodo river into a giant sushi conveyor, complete with oversized salmon rolls.

On October 3rd, 4th, and 17th, a gigantic sushi train will float down the Osaka river as part of the Osaka Canvas Project, an annual outdoor art festival. Among other events, the Rolling Sushi exhibit will turn the serene boardwalk of the Tombori Riverwalk into a booth at the world’s biggest sushi booth, where viewers will be able to watch a parade of futomaki, narezushi, and nigiri float by.

Although the event hasn’t happened yet, there was a dry run of the Rolling Sushi exhibit last week. If you’re in Osaka in October, you should check it out, although be warned: local police have already been forewarned to be suspicious of anyone entering the area walking on a gigantic set of stilt-like chopsticks.

(Via: Design Taxi