Michael J. Fox, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, And More Lend Their Voices To Lego Dimensions

When it comes to video game adaptations of movies, we rarely expect to hear from the A-list film stars. Sure, the sidekick maybe and a few other peripheral characters, but the actual stars? No. But for its upcoming blockbuster, film universe-crossing video game, Lego went all out and recruited a laundry list of big Hollywood names to reprise their roles from iconic films like Back to the Future, Jurassic World, and of course The Lego Movie, in Lego Dimensions.

Michael J. Fox is Marty McFly, Christopher Lloyd is Doc Brown (who also appeared in a previous trailer), while Chris Pratt pulls double duty as both Emmet (The Lego Movie) and Owen (Jurassic World), Elizabeth Banks is Wyldstyle, Alison Brie is UniKitty and Charlie Day is Benny, among other actors from the film. And as part of the original game story Joel McHale, fresh from his own game trailer, is the game’s robot guide, while Gary Oldman plays the game’s villain Lord Vortech.

Sadly, no word on whether Bill Murray is anyway involved.