Cult Product Design Company Punkt Scales Up Ambitions With A Phone Launch And “Technology Tamed” Rebranding

While this feature phone isn’t “smart,” it’s far from dumb. It represents Punkt‘s ambitions to scale from a design-industry darling into full-fledged technology brand.

Officially launching at the London Design Festival, the phone took four years to develop and sparked a conversation about the company in the process. While Punkt has earned a reputation for clever UI and functional, well-designed products, the young brand—its first product debuted in 2011 and today it remains relatively small at nine people—hadn’t communicated its perspective very well. Moreover, designing mobile phones is an entirely different animal than alarm clocks. Founder Petter Neby enlisted branding experts Method to reposition to company and find a way to strengthen and surmise its position. “We were not so clear on what we were about,” he says. “We became a cute design company sitting in Switzerland. We want to reach beyond a small design crowd to be a broader brand.”

Enter a philosophy of “technology tamed,” the guiding mantra of the MP 01 phone, Punkt’s future trajectory, an umbrella for what it’s created in the past, and a phrase that’s emblematic of the company’s culture.

“‘Technology tamed’ is about this idea of renegotiating our relationship with technology,” Melissa Clark, client services lead at Method’s London office, says. “It’s not about an all-in or all-out mentality; it was about making products that allow you to use technology as a tool, but that shouldn’t dominate or overtake your life.”

To that end, the MP 01 is pared back to essentials: calls, texts, alarms, and reminders. There’s a contact list, speed dial, and push buttons, too. Think of it as a weekend phone—a trend that even the slickest, high-tech manufacturers have started to embrace.

Punkt has a few users in mind for the MP 01. The first is the person who makes themselves available during the day via computer, but then likes to have an unconnected, regular mobile phone. The second is one that uses a smartphone regularly, but wants to have off hours when they leave for vacation or don’t want to be as reachable through email and social media (this user can get their calls forwarded to the MP 01, set up a twin SIM card to have the same number, or have an entirely different number). The third are people who don’t have a life online either because they’ve taken a conscious stance against it or because they’ve never been connected (the latter is likely a generational divide).