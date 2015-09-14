Spider-Dad, Old Sarah Connor, And More Alternate Movie Endings That Would’ve Flipped The Script

Seeing most alternate endings for movies is like seeing your parents naked in adult life: familiar, unsettling, horrible, unnecessary. In nearly every case, these endings were alternates for a damn good reason. Sometimes, however, that rare visit to the DVD extras menu yields an interesting, revealing companion piece to a beloved film–something more like discovering cute pictures of your parents as babies in the bathtub.

The team at movie-obsessed website, Screen Rant, recently rounded up some of the most game-changing alternate endings of all time, the ones that successfully put their surrounding films in another perspective.

Movies as old as the original Rambo and as recent as the little-loved second entry in the latest Spider-Man reboot find their bizarro-world denouements dragged into the light by this video. Some egregiously change the trajectory of the characters more than others. In Terminator 2, for instance, the bleak, sequel-segueing ending gives way to an image of Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor in old lady makeup, having survived beyond the historical date of an inevitable robot uprising that proved not-so-inevitable after all. Maybe this optimistic ending would’ve offset some of the rampant time-paradox speculation among viewers, but probably not.

Have a look at the other significant differences in the video, and let us know in the comments below, which other mind-blowers should have made the cut.