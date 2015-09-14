advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Spider-Dad, Old Sarah Connor, And More Alternate Movie Endings That Would’ve Flipped The Script

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Seeing most alternate endings for movies is like seeing your parents naked in adult life: familiar, unsettling, horrible, unnecessary. In nearly every case, these endings were alternates for a damn good reason. Sometimes, however, that rare visit to the DVD extras menu yields an interesting, revealing companion piece to a beloved film–something more like discovering cute pictures of your parents as babies in the bathtub.

The team at movie-obsessed website, Screen Rant, recently rounded up some of the most game-changing alternate endings of all time, the ones that successfully put their surrounding films in another perspective.

Movies as old as the original Rambo and as recent as the little-loved second entry in the latest Spider-Man reboot find their bizarro-world denouements dragged into the light by this video. Some egregiously change the trajectory of the characters more than others. In Terminator 2, for instance, the bleak, sequel-segueing ending gives way to an image of Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor in old lady makeup, having survived beyond the historical date of an inevitable robot uprising that proved not-so-inevitable after all. Maybe this optimistic ending would’ve offset some of the rampant time-paradox speculation among viewers, but probably not.

Have a look at the other significant differences in the video, and let us know in the comments below, which other mind-blowers should have made the cut.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life